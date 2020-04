Another SeaWorld Entertainment CEO resigns, citing disagreement with board

A Monday filing with the SEC shows that SeaWorld Entertainment CEO Serge Rivera resigned, citing his disagreement with the board's involvement in decision making at the company. His predecessor, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, cited a similar reason for his leaving last September.

