Analysts predict another "lost" year for Disney before recovery

Posted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 10:23 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney’s theme parks face another “lost year” in 2021 after a nearly $10 billion decline in revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysts’ report. Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded Disney stock on the strength of the Disney+ streaming service despite continuing struggles in the company’s theme park and consumer products division.

Read more from The Orange County Register.

