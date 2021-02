Anaheim pushes for state bill to open theme parks sooner

The Anaheim City Council is backing a state bill that could allow Disneyland to reopen from its pandemic closure earlier than expected. The state’s current theme park reopening guidelines hold that a larger theme park can reopen at only 25% capacity when its county is in the minimal tier of less than one new COVID case per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2%.

