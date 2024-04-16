Anaheim council vote on DisneylandForward proposal getting closer

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the article:

Disney wants to build new immersive experiences in Anaheim, as it is around the world, with attractions that heighten the integration between rides and hotels, dining and shopping – all still within the property’s current footprint. Company officials say the ability to do that hinges on the project passing, which creates the flexibility for decades of development. It’s one of the most consequential votes for the current council members, with their support poised to bring in millions more visitors a year to Anaheim and help maintain the city as one of the top travel destinations in the country.