Amusement parks and hospitality industry face worker shortage

Posted Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:00 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Resort communities across the U.S. face an acute shortage of summer workers as concerns about transmitting COVID-19 linger and many Americans continue to receive expanded unemployment benefits. Oceanside restaurants, amusement parks and other operations say there are too few job applicants for temporary positions that remain open.

Read more from CBS News.

