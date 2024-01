Alton Towers testing rebuilt Nemesis

Testing has begun on the new Nemesis ride at Alton Towers, which has been completely rebuilt since it closed in November 2022 after running for nearly 30 years. The entire 2,349ft of track has been replaced and will be thoroughly tested before reopening later this year.

