Alton Towers retiring its swinging ship ride

Alton Towers is closing The Blade, its swinging ship style ride, after 44 years. Also, Flavio’s Fabulous Fandango will also be making its exit, as will the Alton Towers Dungeon which will not return in 2025.

Read more from The BBC.

Related parks Alton Towers

