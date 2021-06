All Disney parks open simultaneously for the first time in 17 months

Posted Today, 10:16 AM | Contributed by Jeff

For the first time in 17 months, all of Disney's theme parks are open worldwide. Disneyland Paris was the latest to reopen, welcoming guests back Thursday, just over a week after France reopened to vaccinated international visitors. Europe's most frequented theme park had been shuttered for nearly eight months.

Read more from USA Today.

Comments: 0