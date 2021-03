Adventureland nearly ready to open new 4D roller coaster

Posted Monday, March 29, 2021 10:01 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Adventureland Park is planning by June to debut its new Dragon Slayer coaster. The new ride takes the place of the Dragon coaster, which was retired last year. The park already is testing the ride.

Read more and see video from The Des Moines Register.

