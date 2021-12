Adventureland acquired by Palace Entertainment

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 AM | Contributed by PhantomTails

Adventureland, Iowa’s largest theme park and a Des Moines metro landmark for almost 50 years, is being sold to the U.S. subsidiary of a global theme park operator. Officials of Pittsburgh-based Palace Entertainment, owned by Parques Reunidos in Madrid, Spain, announced the sale Tuesday. They did not disclose the price.

Read more from The Des Moines Register.

Related parks Adventureland

Comments: 0