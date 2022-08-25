Accesso signs five-year deal with Parques Reunidos for loQueue

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a five-year agreement with Parques Reunidos – one of the leading global operators of leisure parks – to serve as the operator’s enterprise provider of queue management services. Having partnered with accesso since 2012, Parques Reunidos will further extend its use of the award-winning accesso LoQueue virtual queuing platform across two additional North American venues and four European theme parks this year, with more planned for the future.