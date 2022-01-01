A 14-year-old boy died after falling from freefall ride at Orlando ICON Park

A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, authorities said. In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park just after 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call. While the investigation into the death is in its early stages, "witnesses on scene reported that someone had fallen from the ride," the sheriff's office said.

