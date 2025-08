9-year-old child dies at Hersheypark

The incident occurred at the theme park’s water park, the Boardwalk at Hersheypark, according to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company CEO John Lawn. Lawn said in a statement that lifeguards, first responders and medics performed life-saving efforts on a 9-year-old child who was in distress.

Read more from WCAU/Philadelphia.

