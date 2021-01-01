Six Flags attendance down 79% in 2020

Posted Today, 5:29 PM | Contributed by Jeff
From the press release:
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Attendance was 2.2 million guests, a decline of 4.0 million guests from fourth quarter 2019. This represented 35% of prior year total attendance, and approximately 51% of prior year attendance at the parks that were open, relative to the comparable prior year period. A schedule of comparable operations for the fourth quarter is set forth in Schedule A of this release.
- Total Revenue was $109 million, a decline of $152 million from fourth quarter 2019.
- Net loss was $86 million, a decline of $75 million from fourth quarter 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $39 million, including $19 million of litigation reserve increases, a decline of $111 million from fourth quarter 2019.
- Net cash outflow for the quarter was $56 million, an average of $19 million per month.
Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Attendance was 6.8 million guests, a decline of 26.0 million guests from full year 2019.
- Total Revenue was $357 million, a decline of $1,131 million from full year 2019.
- Net loss was $423 million, a decline of $602 million from full year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $231 million, a decline of $758 million from full year 2019.
- Net cash outflow for the year, excluding the net impact of financing raised, dividends paid, and pre-payment of debt, was $331 million, an average of $28 million per month.
