SeaWorld Entertainment settles investor lawsuit for $65 million

Posted Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:33 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Six years after SeaWorld Entertainment was sued for allegedly deceiving stockholders about the damaging impact the “Blackfish” documentary was having on theme park attendance, a federal judge on Friday approved a $65-million payout to aggrieved investors.

Read more from The LA Times.

