Palace Entertainment opening corporate office in Pittsburgh area

Palace Entertainment, the parent company of Kennywood Park,has announced that it will be setting up a company-wide support facility in the greater Pittsburgh area in March of 2020. The company also owns Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark, both located in western Pennsylvania.

