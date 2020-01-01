Movie Park Germany announces indoor double-launch coaster

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 AM | Contributed by Richard Bannister

From the press release, translated by Google:

Film for the next blockbuster attraction in Germany's largest film and leisure park! Movie Park Germany is celebrating its 25th birthday in the 2021 season and has come up with a particularly big surprise for its visitors. With a new Multi Dimension Coaster from Intamin Amusement Rides, the park is strengthening its range of attractions and creating a new family rollercoaster that is unique in Europe in this form!

The new indoor coaster without rollover has numerous special features that promise thrilling action like in Hollywood: The concept of Dark Ride with sound and special effects, two acceleration sections forwards and backwards and a 360-degree rotating platform ensure a cinematic and immersive family experience with multimedia elements. The opening is planned for spring 2021.