Man arrested for camping on Discovery Island at Walt Disney World

Posted Monday, May 4, 2020 11:54 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Richard J. McGuire, 42, of Mobile, Ala., was accused of trespassing at Walt Disney Wrold after he tried to camp on Discovery Island, a former zoological park that was closed in 1999, the authorities said. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing and was banned from Disney properties.

