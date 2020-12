Legoland Florida adds 4.5 acres, will add rides

Posted Today, 9:49 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Legoland is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city of Winter Haven. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres to its resort near the Polk County city.

Read more from The Tampa Bay Times.

