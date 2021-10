Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has reverse launches and rotating cars

Disney World's first reverse-launch roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, is set to debut in 2022 at Epcot. The attraction – don't dare call it a ride – will consist of two parts, the latter being one of the world's longest enclosed roller coasters. The building that houses the coaster is "so large it can fit four Spaceship Earths."

