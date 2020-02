Evidence suggests another roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando

Posted Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:24 AM | Contributed by Jeff

SeaWorld Orlando still has plenty of work to do on Ice Breaker, its new coaster set to debut later this year, but the park is already developing plans for another big project. Permits filed with Orange County confirm a large project is in the works for the park’s Bayside Pathway, with rumors pointing to another custom-built signature coaster.

Read more from Orlando Weekly.

Related parks SeaWorld Orlando

Comments: 8