Dogpatch will be sold at auction on March 3

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The abandoned Dogpatch theme park will be sold at auction at 9:30 a.m. on March 3, according to a legal notice published Wednesday. According to the decree, Great American Spillproof Products Inc. had 10 days from Jan. 21 to pay $1,031,885 owed on the 400-acre property.

Read more from The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

