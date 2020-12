Deno’s Wonder Wheel announces Phoenix roller coaster for Coney Island

Posted Yesterday, 9:57 AM | Contributed by hambone

A new rollercoaster, Phoenix, is coming to Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in the summer of 2021. It will be a family coaster standing 68 feet tall and have a top speed of about 34 mph.

Read more and see rendering from Bklyner.

Related parks Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

Comments: 4