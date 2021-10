Covid vaccination or test required at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood

Beginning Thursday, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City will begin requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative virus test results from all guests 12 and older. Six Flags is requiring it on certain days, while Universal Studios is asking guests to always be prepared to show their vaccine proof or test results.

