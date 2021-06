College student builds roller coaster model with authentic control system

Using computers, a 3D-Printer and having the cooperation of the world’s coolest mom who let him take over her dining room table for two years, Jared Holladay was able to construct the eight-foot-long coaster. Initially, Jared was gathering up junk parts to control all this and that’s when Rockwell Automation in Twinsburg heard about the ambitious scope of the project and helped him out.

