China locks down Shanghai Disneyland, tests 33,863 for Covid

Posted Monday, November 1, 2021 8:31 PM | Contributed by Jeff

For hours on Sunday night, tens of thousands of families and visitors were stuck at Shanghai Disneyland as they waited for a negative test result that would allow them to leave. The city announced Monday morning that all 33,863 people who had been at the park over the weekend had tested negative for COVID-19. They will be asked to get tested again and their health will be monitored.

Read more from USA Today.

Related parks Shanghai Disney Resort

