Cedar Point names Carrie Boldman as new general manager

Posted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 10:04 AM | Contributed by BrettV

Press release:

Cedar Point today announced that Carrie Boldman has been named vice president and general manager of the park. She succeeds Jason McClure, who has been promoted to senior vice president, park operations, at Cedar Point’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

Boldman previously served as Cedar Point’s vice president of merchandise and games, and brings 25 years of experience in strategic development, brand management and merchandising expertise to her new role. She spent 16 years as director of product development and design for Disney Parks and Resorts. She then spent two years as director of marketing and sales for The Chef’s Garden, a family-owned sustainable farm in Huron, Ohio, before joining the Cedar Fair team in 2013. Boldman will also make history as the first female general manager of the park in its 150 years of operation.

“Carrie is a talented leader with an impressive track record in product development and design,” said Tim Fisher, chief operating officer of Cedar Fair. “We are confident that her skills and experience will help build on Cedar Point’s rich legacy of creating memorable experiences for the millions of guests who visit the park each year.”

“As a Huron native who grew up coming to Cedar Point and spent six years working here as a seasonal associate, I am tremendously proud to have the opportunity lead this talented team,” said Boldman, whose two daughters also work at the park. “The park has been a vital part of the Sandusky community for 150 years, and I look forward to forging even stronger connections with our guests through fun, immersive experiences.”

In McClure’s new role, he will oversee operations at the following Cedar Fair parks: Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto; Cedar Point; Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, Michigan; Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Island near Cincinnati; and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. He had served as vice president and general manager at Cedar Point since 2014, with responsibility for the day-to-day operations and financial performance of the 150-year-old amusement park. He began his Cedar Fair career in 2001 in the finance division of Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina. McClure earned his way up to vice president of finance and, in 2005, transitioned to the same role at Kings Island. In 2008, he became vice president and general manager of Dorney Park before taking the top role at Cedar Point.

“Jason brings significant operations and finance experience to this senior leadership role, as well as a deep passion for delivering on our commitment to provide guests with fun, dynamic and memorable experiences they can share with their family and friends,” Fisher said.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role, leading several Cedar Fair parks in their mission to deliver great experiences and memories for our guests and associates,” said McClure. “Cedar Point is in great hands. Carrie is passionate about the park, its associates and their desire to continue the legacy of providing legendary fun, and I look forward to continue working with her and the Cedar Point team.”