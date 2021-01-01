Cedar Fair appoints a chief procurement officer

Posted Today, 9:52 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that Mr. Seenu Sarma has joined its executive team as senior vice president and chief procurement officer.

“We are pleased Seenu has joined Cedar Fair to lead a transformational initiative to centralize procurement activities across our entire portfolio of entertainment properties,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Seenu’s arrival is well-timed and coincides with our broader initiative aimed at optimizing the efficiency and cost structure of our business infrastructure. I’m confident his strategic expertise in designing and building out centralized procurement programs, as well as his broad-based experience with the likes of world-class companies such as Dean Foods, Deloitte and NASA, will help streamline our acquisition of equipment, products and services, and improve our operational effectiveness from top to bottom.”

Prior to joining Cedar Fair, Mr. Sarma was chief procurement officer for Dean Foods, one of the nation’s largest food and beverage companies, where he led the centralization and transformation of the procurement function. Before that, he was a leader in Deloitte Consulting’s supply chain group for 18 years, overseeing the firm’s direct materials practice and advising global food and beverage and consumer packaged goods clients on their sourcing and procurement challenges. Prior to his role at Deloitte, Mr. Sarma worked his dream job as an engineer and flight controller for NASA’s space shuttle program, supporting more than 30 flights in Mission Control. Mr. Sarma holds an MBA in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Chicago, and a master’s and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, respectively, from the University of Houston and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana.