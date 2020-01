Busch Gardens Williamsburg plans suggest new roller coaster

Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:57 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Planning documents imply the layout of an unnamed attraction potentially opening at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 2021. The project is described in the documents as improvements to the Old Drachen Fire site in the Germany section.

Read more from BGW Fans.

