Alleged theme park trespasser sets up funding site

Posted Yesterday, 4:59 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Matthew St. Cyr, 23, who was apparently demonetized by YouTube for videos depicting theme park trespassing, has created his own website to accept financial contributions. Prosecutors in Tampa have charged St. Cyr with two counts of misdemeanor trespassing after police reviewed videos on St. Cyr’s YouTube channel that reportedly shows him entering restricted areas at Busch Gardens theme park.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

